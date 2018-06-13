Watch: Varun Dhawan scolds his father for eating too much of cake...

He is a doting son and when it comes to his father, there's nothing that he will not do to protect him. Varun Dhawan can do anything to keep his father David Dhawan in the pink of his health, even if that means, he has to scold him. But of course, Varun being Varun, he is sweet when he does it.

We came across Varun's Instagram story where he has posted videos and photos from his mother, Karun Dhawan's birthday celebrations. In one such video, we can hear Varun telling his father that he will get only one piece of cake and not more than that. Senior Dhawan is diabetic and we do remember the incident when he went into diabetic-coma while shooting for Main Tera Hero. It after this incident that Varun has become quite cautious and looks after his father's heath.

Here's the video...

We love you for this Varun.

Talking about this father and son duo, just a few days back Varun had revealed that if he ever features in a biopic then it would be on his father. Otherwise, he is a little scared of picking up biopics and would not want to do one.