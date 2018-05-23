WATCH: Varun Dhawan starting his day with a Mehmood twist is hilarious

For most of us, having a cup of caffeine in the morning is a holy grail we just can’t fail at. One sip of the heavenly drink and we feel ready to take on anything and anyone. Our Bollywood stars are no different. They too have their down days and the ones they just want to bunk. And here is Varun Dhawan, who has been hitting it off with numerous late nights and early mornings for his upcoming movie ’Kalank’. He shared a hilarious video of him starting off his day with an iconic comic number of Mehmood, and we were in splits.

Haha! Varun’s humour streak is on point, on or off screen. Of course, this makes one miss the legendary Mehmood saab who was an iconic performer in the comic genre, a void that’s hard to fill.

When Varun Dhawan entered Bollywood with the highly nepotistic and candy flossed ‘Student Of The Year’ in 2012, none thought he would go on to win hearts with his versatility and humility. However, six years and ten hits later, Dhawan lad has proven that he is here not just because he is a star kid, but because he is high on energy and talent.

He will next be seen in ‘Sui Dhaaga’ with Anushka Sharma and ‘Kalank’ which is a multi-starrer. His last movie ‘October’ garnered him rave reviews.