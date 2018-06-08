WATCH: When Fawad Khan reacted with warmth on the Bollywood Ban question

Fawad Khan broke a billion hearts when he made his exit from Bollywood, owing to the Uri attacks. The incident left relations between India and Pakistan sour, and Fawad was the first to bear the brunt. The impact also led to the alleged chopping of his role in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which turned out to be his last B-town venture, to date.

Fawad came under considerable ire for not speaking up and criticising his country for the unethical ceasefire violations and other terrorist activities. But, was Fawad actually silent? While surfing the web, we came across an interview of his at Faiz Festival 2016, where he opened up on the same.

Fawad was questioned about the same by host Adeel Hashmi, and trust us when we say, the actor did not disappoint us. He answered the same with utmost warmth and voice, winning hearts, yet again. Watch the video from 8.10.

Well, this indeed is a slap on the face of those who accused him and clawed into him for being the silent one, on the ban. Yes, he is cautious and did not speak on Uri attacks, but if we are loyal to our country, we should expect him to be his too, shouldn’t we?

When politics is mixed with art, the consequences are not desirable. It’s sad that we lost quite a few talented artistes from across the border, due to the strained military and political relations. However, it does not hurt to hope. We will forever await your return, Fawad.