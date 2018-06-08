WATCH: When Katrina tried to stuff cake in 'baby' Janhvi's mouth

While one is an established name in Bollywood, the other one is just entering. But the popularity that the two enjoy in their respective arenas, is neck to neck. We are talking about Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor. The two recently celebrated the birthday of one of the trainers at celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s gym, where Katrina can see trying to stuff cake into a protesting Janhvi’s mouth. However, Yasmin was quicker as she fed Janhvi the cake, post which Katrina tried her coaxing skills on Ishaan.

Look at the fun video here.

Janhvi and Ishaan both will be making their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, this year. The movie is a remake of Marathi superhit Sairat, with Romeo & Juliet at its heart. While Ishaan has already showcased his finesse in Majid Majidi’s internationally acclaimed venture Beyond The Clouds, this will be Janhvi’s first stint in front of the camera.

A new poster of Dhadak, featuring the two, was released today.

On the other hand, Katrina is currently looking forward to two of her ventures; Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.