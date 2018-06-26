WATCH: When Salman Khan reminisced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, courtesy a female fan

Salman Khan is the swanky bhai of Bollywood, with fans who are ready to die for him, literally. From 5 to 50, everyone is ‘Superman, Salman ka fan’. He is the Dabangg of box office and gives no hoots about the critics’ views. And in real life too, no one messes with Bhai, for the results are quite obvious *ahem*cough*vivek*cough*oberoi*. However, do you know that our tough bhai melted once, all due to a female fan, who reminded him of his ex-girlfriend, former Miss Universe and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Recently, during the shoot of his reality show Dus Ka Dum, a female contestant was asked, “What percentage of Indians know how to knot a tie?” The female contestant replied she doesn’t know how to do it and Salman volunteered to teach. As she was doing so, the woman started humming the song ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and posed, asking him “Kuch yaadaaya”. Salman too couldn’t control his smile and replied “Kuch yaadnahiaaya.”

Watch it transpire here.

We all are aware of the history Salman and Aishwarya share. The two fell in love on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and made the country fall for them. We rooted for them and prayed for the wedding bells. However, the two had an ugly breakup in 2002, and have always maintained a distance, ever since.

But, that smile. Such is love, Salman. You may try and forget it, but the memories keep up with you.