Watch: When Sanjay Dutt came to Shah Rukh Khan's rescue...

Director Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju is creating wonders at the box- office as it has received thumbs up from the audiences. The film with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead shows the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. While a set of people have loved the film, there are some who are of the opinion that this film's only purpose was to clean Sanjay's bad image.

While this debate is on, a video of Sanjay and Shah Rukh Khan is going viral on social media. In this old clip, we see SRK saying openly, that Sanjay is indeed a man with a golden heart.

The video is of the time whren SRK used to host the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati and confessed his feeling. Here have a look at SRK's confession.

During his early years in Bollywood, when SRK was still new in the industry, he had a huge fight with someone. But since he was from Delhi, there was no one he could ask for help. He didn’t know anybody and the fight was pretty serious at that time. Narrating the incident on his show, he said, I had no friends, no parents either. But then one man came in his jeep at my residence and said, “If anyone touches you, you tell me.” The man was Sanjay Dutt and I still owe it to him.” Now that’s Dutt for you.