We bet you didn't know that these 5 great ads were directed by Bollywood directors

While Shoojit Sircar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Bannerjee have given us some entertaining and brilliant films, many don't know that these prolific filmmakers have tried their hand at advertising too when they aren’t directing films. These directors have directed ads for brands like Coca-Cola, Cadbury and more. We take a look at some of these directors’ best advertisements:

After Karthik Calling Karthik, Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar came together for a Coca-Cola ad, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. The ad film is just 47 seconds long, but manages to tackle societal conventions in a clever way and leaves a smile on your face.

Most of the 90s kids will clearly remember this Cadbury ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Radha, who is actually a cow. It has won the Miss Palanpur pageant and Amitabh, who is the owner of the cow is celebrating with the whole village. What many will not remember is that this ad also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, looking much like how he did in Munnabhai MBBS. This ad was directed by Shoojit Sircar, who later collaborated with Amitabh yet again for films like Pink, Piku and Shoebite (unreleased).

Again, how can we forget this quirky ad which depicts a kingdom in which streetlights, cars’ headlights and the chandeliers are all illuminated by the bright smiles of the population. The catchy background score is like a frosting on the cake. This one, which was directed by Ram Madhvani was selected as one of the best 20 ads of the 21st century, according to the Gunn Report.

In this ad, we see an actor whose stage performance is interrupted by a bout of acidity. It is the exaggerated antics by the stage actors and the audience’s reactions that makes this ad, directed by Dibakar, extremely funny.

This ad by Dangal director shows an auto driver who tries to fool foreign tourists, that is when child actor Naman Jain, best known for his performance in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of Bombay Talkies (2013), comes to their rescue.