We bet you don’t know the real names of these celebs!

While one may say ‘what’s in a name?’ our celebs think that a name is very important in the film industry. So, many of them prefer to rechristen their names for various purposes. Some change it for numerological reasons while some others change it for ease of pronunciation. Yes, many of these celebs have unusual names which force them to go about shortening or probably changing it.

So today, we’ll bring to the fore, real names of celebrities that you have been unaware of all this while:

Sridevi

Late actress Sridevi is known to all of as Sridevi, but her real name is Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan.

Johny Lever

The King of comedy, Johny Lever is originally called John Prakash Rao Janumala.

Silk Smitha

The sexy siren of the olden times, Silk Smitha inspired an entire movie on her life titled The Dirty Picture. Yet, not many are aware that her real name is Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati.

Tiger Shroff

The new action-star on the block, Tiger Shroff is known to all as just Tiger, but we know his real name. Well, you’d be shocked to know that Tiger, in reality, is Jai Hemant Shroff.

John Abraham

His mother named him Farhan Abraham at birth, but his father used to address him as John and the actor chose the latter.

Chunky Panday

The actor who is known for his comic timing isn’t called Chunky in real. His name is Suyush Sharat Chandrakant Deshpandey. Yes, we too couldn’t believe this one!

Rekha

Yesteryear diva Rekha shortened her original name which is Bhanurekha Ganesan. Wise thought!

Prabhas

Baahubali sensation Prabhas actually has a big name and he chose to shorten it. His real name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati. Gosh, that’s like reading Albus Dumbledore's full name, which goes like Albus Percival Wulfrick Brian Dumbledore. Yep, it took a lot of time to learn that. Thank you Prabhas for saving our many years.

Mithun Chakraborty

Mithunda isn’t Mithun Chakraborty in reality. We mean to say that his name isn’t Mithun, it’s just his stage name and his real name is Gourango Chakraborty.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty was originally Ashwini Shetty but her mother suggested her to go with Shilpa as her name onscreen for more luck in films. And it worked