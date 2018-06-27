We bet you weren't aware of this interesting fact about John Abraham's life

John Abraham is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in Bollywood. Besides gracing the celluloid with impeccable fitness goals, the actor has also done his bit for society. From promoting animal rights and promoting football, he involved in activities beyond Bollywood. His Bollywood debut Jism, opposite Bipasha Basu, paved the way for multiple other films. But revealing a surprising fact, the actor said in an interview that before Jism, he had signed a film titled Aetbaar in 2004. If you think that not interesting enough, read on…

The dashing hunk was asked to change his name when he signed the film. Yes, you read that right!

“There was a movie called ‘Aetbaar’ that I’d sign before ‘Jism’, the producer of that movie at that time told me John you don’t have another name besides John Abraham and I said I know John Abraham sounds like someone who has pizzas and burgers in his house and someone who cannot really fit in. I do have an Irani (Iranian) name which is Farhan. But, a lot of people said why don’t you use Farhan in movies since all the Khans are doing well, you know there’s Salman, there’s Aamir, there’s Shah Rukh, so maybe there’ll be a Farhan Khan you know,” he said in an old interview.

When asked if he would have considered changing his name to Farhan Khan, he replied, “I would have been a Farhan Irani if I had to be because my mom’s maiden surname was Irani. But, no I have been baptised and my name is John and I am proud of my name and why should I change my name for anybody in this world you know.”

Well, considering the fact that we’re so used to ‘John Abraham’, Farhaan Irani/Khan of course wouldn’t match his personality and image. Right?