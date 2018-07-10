We can't take our eyes off Janhvi Kapoor's flowy top, but wait there's a MESSY part too

Fashion is undoubtedly a personal choice, and the Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor's style file for the movie's promotional spree has been incredibly desi. Right from a flowy ghagra to an indo-western wear, the babe is leaving no stone unturned to promote her style skills along with her acting chops, of course. On Tuesday, our shutterbugs clicked Janhvi Kapoor along with Ishaan Khatter at a radio station.

But then out of the two, it was Janhvi who took all the spotlight from Ishaan. Wearing a baggy kaftan printed top with a pair of blue denim hot shorts, Janhvi looked monsoon ready. While her top surely was the icing on the cake, we feel that her hair was a complete mess. Like really darling? If you know, you are heading out in the Mumbai rains, such kind of hairdo malfunction can ruin the overall look. And it has!

Subtle makeup and silver chappals is how Janhvi rounded her fashionable look. And Ishaan, as usual, was at his quirky best along with his mini-music system.

Style score: Janhvi's top is surely the saviour here. And so we give the Dhadak girl, 7/10. You passed the fashion test!

See you at the movies miss Kapoor!