We can’t wait to see these fresh pairs sizzle on-screen!

Monotony is something that none have escaped. Even when we speak of the film industry, we pretty much get bored seeing the same kind of movies or the same pair serenading on the big screen. It’s always refreshing to see a new pair enthralling us with their scintillating chemistry in movies and much to our delight, we have many such pairs coming up in near future. So, let’s quickly check out some fresh pairs who are to sizzle on-screen soon.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra and we can’t wait to see these talented performers sizzle on-screen. The duo is already in the news for their love affair off-screen and that makes their pairing all the more desirable.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan

Such is Ranveer Singh’s vivacious energy that it rubs on to his co-stars immediately. And this time, he has a newbie in the form of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. It’s going to be interesting to see Ranveer romance Sara in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s upcoming flick Simmba.

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy

The Naagin of small screen, Mouni Roy is kicked about her big screen projects. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold which marks her debut in Bollywood. It’s going to be interesting to see the tall and lean Mouni romancing the Khiladi of B-town.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma

Varun and Anushka will be seen in the Yash Raj project Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. The movie which is based on Indian Government’s Make in India initiative will see the actors in a de-glam avatar and considering the fact that they are possessed with good acting talent, they will surely make for an endearing pair on-screen.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao

The most beautiful woman Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to pair up with the supremely talented Rajkummar Rao. Leave aside the age factor, but their unusually sweet pairing makes their flick Fanne Khan a much awaited one.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

You may have seen Ranveer and Alia in a couple of ads, but they never got a chance to work their magic together on the big screen and this time, it’s set to happen thanks to Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming flick Gully Boy.

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas

South star Prabhas became a global sensation post the humongous success of the Baahubali franchise. His upcoming trilingual Saaho will see him romance B-Town beauty Shraddha Kapoor. All eyes will be for this on-screen jodi!

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Newbies Ishaan and Janhvi have already been in the news for their close friendship and now as they are all set to sizzle in Dhadak, audiences can’t wait to see if they manage to recreate the magic of the original flick Sairat or not.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez

Sushant and Jacqueline will be romancing each other in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive. Sushant’s quiet and calm demeanour coupled with Jacqueline’s vibrancy add life to this pairing and we are awaiting to see them on-screen.

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarizyaan will see the fresh pairing of actors Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu and their cute chemistry on sets is making us anxious to see how they fare on the big screen.

Woah…looks like we have quite a lot of entertainment coming our way.