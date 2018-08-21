We kid you not! Taimur Ali Khan's nanny now has kick-ass parody account on Instagram

Sure, Taimur Ali Khan is probably the most famous star kid right now considering the adorable cuddle ball keeps popping up on our screens and we aren't complaining! But hey, did anyone ever tell you that fame could be infectious, sometimes literally? Here, let's raise a toast to Taimur's nanny who is clicked almost as frequently as Taimur himself. She even has an official fan page on Instagram now!

"Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny that’ll protect baby from the Indian paparazzi #shutup," the bio reads.

Nanny the Great ❤️ A post shared by Nanny Ali Khan (@taimur_ki_nanny) on Feb 2, 2018 at 5:48am PST

And well, there's a parody account too!

How about checking some of the humour?

Lol! Well we can't deny that we totally love the nanny's sass. See how she looks at the paparazzi? She is a total badass!

Parody accounts of celebrities are a common thing. But this is a real proof of how social media can explore the fun side of everything! Remember us telling how Janhvi Kapoor's pink water bottle (named Chuski by a fan) also has a fan page now? We are not sure if the nanny herself has checked the gems, though we we wish she sees it soon.

When are you debuting on Instagram in real, nanny?