We know it! Nikhil Dwivedi is set to kill with a Bollywood remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill

Kill Bill, the two-volume film series, shot American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino into the limelight. So was the case with Uma Thurman, who starred as the lead. We have found out that the film is soon to have a Hindi remake, and needless to say we are very excited. Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has purchased the rights for both the editions of the film.

"After producing Veere Di Wedding, actor Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has bagged the rights for the two part series of Quentin Tarantino's famous film Kill Bill," confirmed Nikhil's spokesperson, adding that a more detailed and official announcement was to follow soon!

That sounds grand! Nikhil who debuted with My Name is Anthony Gonsalves and later acted in films like Raavan, Shore in the City and Hate Story recently turned a producer with Veere Di Wedding. The film was a fair success at the box office. Moving on, we now have to see how Kill Bill in Hindi works out.

Talking about Nikhil’s Hollywood connection, he was also recently spotted with Hollywood director Sean Christopher. That gave birth to the rumours of a possible collaboration between the two, though nothing is final as of yet.

We can’t wait for the announcement on the cast of the Hindi remake of Kill Bill. Mutual thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.