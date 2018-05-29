We mixed Salman's Selfish lyrics with stars' pictures along with their pets, and the result is hilarious

The week has just started and if you are already longing for the weekend , thanks to the work load, we have put together something interesting to pump your mood. Salman Khan recently put up a picture of his dog enjoying the Selfish song from ‘Race 3’ and we are tripping over it. See below:
So here we are, mixing and matching the lyrics of the song with some pictures.
What do we mean here?
Okay so we will be sharing pictures of Bollywood stars with their pets and the fun element is that each snap will have a well-suited portion of Selfish lyrics attached to it. Interesting much? Read on...
First let's start with the desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka with her pet Diana and here are the lyrics:Aao ji, Mera haath thaamo ji.
Mere sang sang chalo aur
Wahaan betho na
Apt, right?
Next we have Anushka Sharma literally talking to the doggie Dude with the lyrics;Aur thoda wahaan tasalli se
Apne khayalaat ko share karo na.
Then it is Hrithik Roshan with his furry friend. And the suited lyrics go like;Yeh na kabhi
Mann mein laana
Ki hum aapko gumrah kar rahe hain
Hum jaante hain
Hum aapke liye ko..ee.. bhi nahiAapne itna itna kiya hai
Hai ki ab bas aap hi haqdar ho
Baby selfish hone ke liye
So Ik baar baby selfish hoke
Apne liye jiyo naa
Ik baar baby selfish hoke
Apne liye jiyo naa
And last but not the least, Big B with his pet and the following lyrics from Selfish mix so well with this picture.Chehre pe aapke muskaan hai
Phir aankhon mein kyun hai nami
Khush toh bahut hain
Phir bhi na jaane kyun
Thodi si hai kamiAao na jo bhi baaqi kami hai
Usko mitaane ik baar hi
Aitbaar kar hamesha hamesha ke liye
Salman's song might have stirred a mixed response, with some calling it to be the love anthem while others bashing it to the core. But duh huh, love can be with your pets too right? So in case if you do not have someone to sing selfish for, this song will at least make your pets fall in love with you. No kidding! Salman's 'My Love' apparently loved it. Your's will too, may be! *wink*
We hope this funny side of ours mixing Selfish with B-town stars and their doggies managed to tickle your funny bones.What do you think?