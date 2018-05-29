We mixed Salman's Selfish lyrics with stars' pictures along with their pets, and the result is hilarious

The week has just started and if you are already longing for the weekend , thanks to the work load, we have put together something interesting to pump your mood. Salman Khan recently put up a picture of his dog enjoying the Selfish song from ‘Race 3’ and we are tripping over it. See below:

So here we are, mixing and matching the lyrics of the song with some pictures.

What do we mean here?

Okay so we will be sharing pictures of Bollywood stars with their pets and the fun element is that each snap will have a well-suited portion of Selfish lyrics attached to it. Interesting much? Read on...

First let's start with the desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka with her pet Diana and here are the lyrics:

Aao ji, Mera haath thaamo ji.

Mere sang sang chalo aur

Wahaan betho na

Apt, right?

Next we have Anushka Sharma literally talking to the doggie Dude with the lyrics;

Aur thoda wahaan tasalli se

Apne khayalaat ko share karo na.

Then it is Hrithik Roshan with his furry friend. And the suited lyrics go like;

Yeh na kabhi

Mann mein laana

Ki hum aapko gumrah kar rahe hain

Hum jaante hain

Hum aapke liye ko..ee.. bhi nahi

Aapne itna itna kiya hai

Hai ki ab bas aap hi haqdar ho

Baby selfish hone ke liye

So Ik baar baby selfish hoke

Apne liye jiyo naa

Ik baar baby selfish hoke

Apne liye jiyo naa

And last but not the least, Big B with his pet and the following lyrics from Selfish mix so well with this picture.

Chehre pe aapke muskaan hai

Phir aankhon mein kyun hai nami

Khush toh bahut hain

Phir bhi na jaane kyun

Thodi si hai kami

Aao na jo bhi baaqi kami hai

Usko mitaane ik baar hi

Aitbaar kar hamesha hamesha ke liye

Salman's song might have stirred a mixed response, with some calling it to be the love anthem while others bashing it to the core. But duh huh, love can be with your pets too right? So in case if you do not have someone to sing selfish for, this song will at least make your pets fall in love with you. No kidding! Salman's 'My Love' apparently loved it. Your's will too, may be! *wink*

We hope this funny side of ours mixing Selfish with B-town stars and their doggies managed to tickle your funny bones.

What do you think?