We told you so! Nagarjuna CONFIRMS that he is in Brahmastra

Nagarjuna, who is nearing the sixth decade of his life, is the heartthrob of the Tollywood and one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. But the actor's stints in Bollywood are missed too. Not for long, though. Remember when we heard the whispers of Nagarjuna coming back to B-town's foray with Brahmastra, and brought it to you here? Turns out, it's true, and we just cannot keep calm! The actor has now gone ahead and confirmed that he is a part of the fantasy trilogy that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and more.

The actor confirmed the news while he was enroute to Europe for a ten-day schedule of his upcoming movie which is directed by Sriram Adittya. However, the surprising factor is that it has been so long since he ventured into Hindi films, that Nagarjuna has himself forgotten his last role!

"Yes, I am doing 'Brahmastra'. It is my first Hindi film in a very long time. I can't remember when was the last time I did a Hindi film. I think it was Mahesh Bhatt's Zakhm," said the star.

Well, we would beg to differ here. Nagarjuna was last seen in JP Dutta's war drama LOC Kargil, in the year 2003, and it will be a decade and a half before we'll get to see him on the big Bollywood screens again, this time in a fantastical avatar.

We are ecstatic, and can't help but go complacent, so we'll just say it this once. We told ya so, didn't we?