We told you so! Neha Dhupia is now a mummy-to-be

Here's another gorgeous Bollywood diva, basking in the happiness of her soon-to-arrive motherhood! Neha Dhupia, who married actor Angad Bedi in May this year, took to her social media accounts to announce her pregnancy on Friday.

While it is definitely a pleasant news, it doesn't come across as a surprise.

I mean c'mon! Stalking is what we do for a living and the signs were only obvious. Since the time she took the wedding vows, Neha's style statement has undergone a noticeable transformation. Blame our eagle eyes, but all the comfy, baggy attires only gave away hints of Neha trying to keep her baby bump a discreet affair. Don't believe us? Check out the pictures!

Neha and Angad got hitched in a quiet ceremony on May 10th, just two days after we witnessed the star-studded, big, fat Indian wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Their marriage itself came as a huge surprise. Both the hubby and the wifey are great at keeping secrets, we must agree!

It's been months since gossip mongers are discussing Neha's pregnancy. But she was probably waiting for the right time to make it official. Or she waited until she couldn't hide it anymore. Congratulations to both on stepping into a new phase. May happiness always prevail!