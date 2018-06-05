We wonder how did this video from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero get leaked

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The actor plays the role of a dwarf in the film and on January 1 of this year, the teaser of the movie was released. Before the teaser got unveiled, everything about the film was kept under wraps, even the title of the film. But, now a video from the sets of the movie is doing the rounds of the social media.

In the video, we can see Shah Rukh Khan rehearsing on the song Aaffo Khuda which is a part of the teaser. But, we wonder if this video has actually been leaked? Considering that the makers have maintained such strict security on the sets, how can a video like that just go viral? Can we call it a strategic move? Maybe yes, maybe not!

SRK shooting for a song, which we also saw in the title announcement. #ZERO #SRK Dec 21. pic.twitter.com/c2bRfFMOSo — @nmol (@anmoljaiswal333) May 28, 2018

Few days ago, there were reports that the makers now want to guard Anushka Sharma’s look from the film. It was said that the day the actress is shooting, no phones are allowed on the sets. As the makers are so particular about Anushka’s look being guarded, we are sure they would have been more cautious about SRK’s look. So, a video of Shah Rukh Khan rehearsing from sets being leaked is something really surprising.

Banning phones on the sets of the film is nothing new. Earlier, the makers of Dhoom 3, Fan, Dhadak, Padmaavat, Thugs Of Hindostan, etc. had banned use of phones on the sets so that no data gets leaked. So, we wonder who allowed the phone on the sets of Zero.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, the movie is slated to release on December 21, 2018.