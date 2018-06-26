home/ entertainment/ bollywood
We would kill to live in these homes from Wake Up Sid, Devdas, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

First published: June 26, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

The homes that we see in the films are an extension of the characters in it. Like Konkana Sen Sharma plays a writer in Wake Up Sid, so her house is a bit artistic. Similarly, Priyanka Chopra is a rich corporate girl in Dostana, so the house in which she stays is very modern. Most of the times, we relate to these characters and in turn, we wish we could have a house like theirs in the movies. Here's compiling a list of the most beautiful homes from some Bollywood films. Don't know about you, but we would kill to live in a house like these.

Aisha's nest in Wake Up Sid

If you have rented a small apartment in Mumbai and want to make it look it pretty, take inspiration from Aisha's (Konkana Sen Sharma) nest in Wake Up Sid.

Neha's modern abode in Dostana

Who wouldn't want to stay in Neha's (Priyanka Chopra) house in Dostana? So modern and classy.

Raichand Mansion in K3G

If you are all about grandeur then don't tell us you were not floored after looking at the Raichand Mansion in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. After looking at from outside:

And from inside too:

Paro's haveli in Devdas

Since we are talking about all things grand, it would have been a crime to not feature Paro's (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) haveli from Devdas. It was so huge, that sometimes we feel they must be taking a vehicle to go from one end of the palace to the other.

Kabir's rented home in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara

And our favourite has to be this house that featured in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. This is the house that was rented by Kabir (Abhay Deol) while they were on their trip. We wouldn't mind paying an exorbitant amount to stay in that just for one night.

tags: #Bollywood homes #Devdas #Dostana #Homes in Bollywood films #Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham #Priyanka Chopra #Wake Up Sid #Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

