Weak Friday at the BO as 3 small budget films hit the theatres

It’s Friday again and it can only mean one thing. New movies have hit the silver screens and the box office has opened up. This week will see a rather weak show at the theatres as 3 small budget films make their way to the big screen. Hate Story 4, Dil Junglee and 3 Storeys released this week even as Anushka Sharma’s Pari continues to enjoy reasonable success and is looking forward to another strong weekend at the BO.

The much awaited 3 Storeys starring Richa Chadha, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat and Renuka Shahane as lead characters will see the light of day. As revealed in the title, the film revolves around three people, living on 3 separate floors and their hidden fantasies. Directed by Arjun Mukherjee, the lives of the residents of a Mumbai Chawl unfolds in the film. Should you spend a few bucks to catch the film. Let the experts help you decide.

Even if not madly original, ensemble pieces can turn out interesting if consistently told. 3 Storeys comes off nice in bits but uneven overall.

Indian Express

For all its flaws, 3 Storeys is still worth watching because it seeks to engage with the audience in a manner that is anything but a run of the mill.

NDTV

Director Arjun Mukherjee makes his film a very easy-breezy watch, but it is layered and intensifying in the correct manner… Overall, he does a fair job!

Deccan Chronicle

3 Storeys is a quirky cinematic experiment. Like bedtime stories, some stick while others are entirely forgettable.

Gulf News

The second film to release this Friday is Hate Story 4. The film is the fourth edition of the erotic thriller franchise that began in 2012 in which actress Paoli Dam plays the main lead. This film will see a whole new cast with the likes of Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Gulshan Grover featuring in the film. Here’s a single review of the film.

There’s also a murder, and blackmail, and revenge, these elements showing up as fillers between all the dressing up and down. The plot is a steady stream of hot bods. And acting, what’s that?

Indian Express

Dil Junglee, the all-out romantic comedy, is among the more conventional films to release this week and will see Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem in the lead. The film will see the journey of a couple as they go through life with its ups and downs. Directed by Aleya Sen, the cast also includes Srishti Shrivastava, Ayesha Kaduskar, Santosh Baramulla, and Nidhi Singh. But is it worth your time. Here are a few reviews.

Everything about Dil Juunglee is a bit on the wild side, completely arbitrary and illogical.

NDTV

Dil Junglee is an age-old story, told with a hundred stereotypes, none of which helps it. It is only Taapsee’s charming presence and Saqib’s earthiness that keep us entertained.

Hindustan Times

Ms Chalk and Mr Cheese meet and bicker and simper and follow the standard rom-com template, and apart from literally a few moments, the whole thing is a slog.

Indian Express

Dil Junglee, a bit like Jab Harry Met Sejal, reminds one of how the huge potential of two talented actors was completely wasted because the filmmakers decided to stick to the same old formulaic and cheesy way of making a typical Bollywood ‘love’ story.