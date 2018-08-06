Wedding on cards? Natasha Dalal finally makes it to Varun Dhawan's Instagram wall

There is too much of love on social media these days. While Alia Bhatt is sharing pictures clicked by her now alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's video of strolling around in Universal Resorts is making us go aww. Joining the bandwagon is Varun Dhawan, who recently shared a picture on Instagram posing with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

💯 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:59am PDT

Natasha has always been this camera shy lady, trying to dodge the paparazzi in whichever way possible. Varun being a protective boyfriend has always tried to keep Natasha away from all the flashlight. But of late, these two have been making quite a few appearances together and are even posing for the cameras. It was at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception that they had made a joint appearance and got clicked like a couple. And now we have this sweet picture on Varun's Instagram wall.

So do we hear wedding bells ringing soon? We hope so! For long we have been speculating about Varun and Natasha's marriage and now that so many in B-town have finally settled in matrimony, it seems to be the right time for the handsome hunk to follow suit.

We know it will break the hearts of many, but hey, we'll be happy to see some beautiful pictures of Badri and his Dulhania, won't we?