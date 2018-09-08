Weird!!! Sushant Singh Rajput suffers a Kai Po Che moment with Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput is a social media junkie. He is one of the most active celebs who never fails to treat his fans with something special via social media. Recently, something weird happened though with Sushant on the photo and video-sharing website, Instagram. Well, the actor was blocked from replying to his fans. The Kai Po Che actor shared the screenshot of the error as a post on his account.

In his post, he has tagged the official account of Instagram and has asked them what’s the problem. Looks like Sushant constant messaging to his (he calls them friends) provoked Instagram would have blocked him. However, the above post clearly indicates that the actor is quite upset.

Let’s hope the problem gets resolved soon.

Talking about his movies, Sushant will next be seen in Drive which is slated to release in November this year. The actor also has some other interesting films in his kitty like Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Kizie Aur Manny. While Kedarnath was also supposed to release this year, reportedly the film has been postponed to next year. Sonchiriya will be hitting the screens on February 8, 2019.

Busy bee Sushant!