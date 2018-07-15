Welcome back Nagarjuna! The superstar starts shooting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra - view pics

One of the most awaited films, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra is in the final leg of its shoot. The film has already created a lot of buzz because of its star cast as we will see real life couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together on the big screen for the first time. The excitement went a notch higher when it was announced that veteran actor, Nagarjuna is making a comeback to Bollywood with this film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Nagarjuna has kicked off the shooting of the film which is currently going on in Bulgaria.

The Telugu superstar will be seen in a Hindi movie after 15 years as his last Bollywood film was JP Dutta’s LOC Kargil, which released in 2003. Mouni recently shared a photo of herself with the Telugu star on Instagram.

While confirming the news, Nagarjuna said that he is excited to be a part of the film. Nagarjuna who has in the past shone in Hindi films like Angaaray, Criminal and Zakhm, sounds a bit surprised at being offered a major Hindi film at this stage of his career."My career in Andhra keeps me busy. I've not shown any inclination to do a Hindi film, though I'm open to doing films in any language if the set-up is good. Brahmastra was impressive from the moment it came to me. I said 'yes' immediately and now here I am on my way to shoot for it. I am looking forward to it."

Nagarjuna is looking forward to working with the entire Brahmastra team. “Except Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) with whom I've worked in Khuda Gawah, they are all new to me. I'm working for the first time with Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. I still remember Alia Bhatt as a child on Bhatt saab’s set. Now I am working with her in Brahmastra. How time flies,” he further said.

Asked about his role, he said, "I am not supposed to say much. To be honest, I'm not very sure of the extent of my role. But it's a pivotal part. And they probably thought of me because the role suits my personality."