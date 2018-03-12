Welcome To New York: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha recreate magic in new song ‘Nain Phisal Gaye’

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan have reunited for a new song for an upcoming film. We can already hear the Dabangg fans rejoicing. The song is titled Nain Phisal Gaye and is from the film Welcome To New York. The inclusion of the duo in the sequence could possibly be a plan to redeem the popularity of Dabangg.

The song is sung by Payal Dev and composed by Sajid-Wajid. It is a song track which shows a dream sequence between Sonakshi and Salman. The Dabangg couple are not the only big names in film as it has the likes of Diljit Dosanjh, Rana Daggubati, Karan Johar and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking about the song, Sonakshi told media outlets, “It was really exciting to be re-uniting with Salman for our third film together after Dabangg and Dabangg 2. We shot the song entirely in New York. It was nostalgic in many ways, the romantic, melodious song has been filmed beautifully.”

Chakri Toleti, the director of Welcome To New York, said “It was an absolute delight to shoot this song. The two of them have such great on screen chemistry and it was a matter of hours and the song was recorded. The two together set the screen on fire.”

Welcome To New York is scheduled for a worldwide release on February 23, 2018.​