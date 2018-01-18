Welcome To New York: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh join Karan Johar in his next acting project

You might have seen him in Bombay Velvet, playing the villain, but producer and filmmaker Karan Johar is set to show-off his acting skills yet again in the movie Welcome To New York. This time, he will be featuring in an ensemble cast comprising Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani in main roles.

The stars of the movie, which is slated to be a 3D comedy movie, have leaked a video of their video conference call.

And today, all the online goss is about a leaked conversation from a new film. #WelcomeToNewYork https://t.co/7gzbzzACxd@poojafilms @WizFilmsIN — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2018

The video also hints at Salman Khan also featuring in the movie, however, he isn’t featured on the poster.

Portion of Welcome to New York was shot at the IIFA 2017 that was hosted in New York. Many Bollywood actors are expected to appear in the film. Talking about shooting at IIFA, Salman told India Today, "I’ve been working since the time I’ve come, I just shot a cameo for Vashu Bhagnani and IIFA. The film is on IIFA so let’s see how that goes. I was just shooting for it right now."

Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Films, who is producing the movie, said in a press statement, “We have a phenomenal star cast and this poster video simply captures the stars having fun and the flavour of the film which is whacky and outright hilarious.”

Indian American screenwriter, director and actor, Chakri Toleti will direct the movie. Toleti is known for his movies in Telugu and Tamil cinema.

The movie revolves around two Indian youngsters, who, in find of a better life for themselves, land up in an unexpected trip to New York City. The trip takes them on an adventure that changes their lives forever.

Welcome To New York will be produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films and will release on February 23.