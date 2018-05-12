‘We've got you covered’, condom brand to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam’s wedding has captured the attention of the nation like none other. In the last two weeks, much news coverage has been focused on the run-up to her wedding including her mehendi, sangeet ceremony and finally the wedding reception. The wedding reception saw a whole lot of Bollywood biggies in attendance. Besides social media and traditional media covering their union, a certain condom company too is offering a congratulatory message and has released an ad to help them in their marriage.

Global condom brand Durex released an Instagram post congratulating the couple for their big day and used the post to subtly sell their product.

This isn’t the first time Durex is using social media to position their product. Last year, when cricket captain Viral Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy, Durex took to Instagram to wish the couple and plugged in their product there too.

Virat and Anushka wed in a private affair in Tuscany on December 11 with close friends and family but later continued with the wedding festivities in Delhi and Mumbai. While New Delhi had Virushka’s big fat Punjabi wedding, Mumbai hosted the final wedding reception with an impressive line-up of star-studded guests.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had their big day on May 8. The wedding was followed by a lavish reception attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh among others danced the night away to celebrate the wedding of the daughter of their good friend Anil Kapoor.