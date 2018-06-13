What a mess! Complaint filed against Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju over toilet scene

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is a rage currently. The film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt has created a lot of buzz with its trailer and songs but looks like the film has landed in trouble. A complaint has been filed by activist Prithvi Mhaske with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Mhaske has raised an objection on the ‘toilet leakage scene’ in the barrack of the jail picturised in the movie.

In the complained dated June 11 and addressed to the CBFC Chairman Prasoon Joshi, the letter stated that, “In the trailer of the movie we have seen a scene that Sanjay Dutt was in such a barrack of a jail in which the toilet overflowed. As per the information available the government and jail authorities are taking a very well care of all the barracks of the jails. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters where in the jails were covered but never had seen such incidents.”

The complaint further stated, "This particular scene will make a bad impression about the jails and jails authorities of the Indians. If there is no action about the same by you then we are left with no option to approach honourable court to put stay on the release of the movie.”

Well we hope the makers are quick to respond to the complaint and the settle the matter. The Rajkumar Hirani film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma and others in pivotal roles is all set to hit the theaters on June 29.