What a sight! This video of All Stars FC team members celebrating after scoring a goal is super fun

Playing for humanity is the motto of All Stars Football Club and it is such a delight to see men from the industry taking up this cause. The football lovers from Bollywood, business and other fields are a part of this club as they take up football as seriously as any other sport.

On this note, a charity football match was organized between All Stars Football Club and VTP Realty XI in Pune recently. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Jim Sarbh, Dino Morea, Adar Jain, Karan Wahi and many others participated in the match and well, we have a video from the field that will definitely make your day. After scoring a goal, the members of ASFC celebrated their victory by jumping in the air and falling on the ground. What a sight it is!

Going by this video and the kind of game the stars put up at the match, no one can say they are not seasoned football players. But there’s no gain without pain. It was at this match that Ranbir Kapoor injured his toes.

Keep it up guys.