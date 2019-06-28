Priyanka Kaul June 28 2019, 10.55 pm June 28 2019, 10.55 pm

When it comes to Bollywood actresses dating Indian cricketers, we are not really surprised. Bollywood and Cricket are the two most loved things in the country. There are various examples where the tough guys on the field have fallen for the beauties and vice versa. Be it Anushka- Virat, Sagarika-Zaheer or Yuvraj-Hazel, there is a plethora of such couples who took their relationship to another level and have settled happily.

And now, another couple might be getting added to the list. Cricket KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are rumoured to be dating each other. A BollywoodLife report has said that according to a source close to the cricketer, “Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious."

The two were seen together the first time when Athiya's close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a picture with both of them on her Instagram. This had given rise to the rumour of the cricketer dating Kapoor, but they soon turned out to be false.

View this post on Instagram ...n i’m so good with that 💛 A post shared by 🦋Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor) on Apr 25, 2019 at 7:01am PDT

The cricketer has always maintained silence on his personal life and thus this has often given rise to speculations. The cricketer was earlier linked to actress Sonal Chauhan. She dismissed the rumour and was quoted as saying to an entertainment portal, “No, not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy.” He was also said to be dating Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal. But she also denied them. On the other hand, Athiya Shetty, who made her debut in 2015 in the movie Hero, was rumoured to be dating the international rapper Drake. Reportedly, the two had met at a party in LA. The rapper had even wished the actress on her birthday saying he had watched her movie Mubarakan three times.