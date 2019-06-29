Onkar Kulkarni June 29 2019, 4.05 pm June 29 2019, 4.05 pm

Sushmita Sen has been in a steady relationship with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl for quite some time now. The duo has been posting pictures on social media that showcase their beautiful family including Sushmita’s adopted daughters Renee and Alisha. However, they left the social media in a tizzy yesterday after news broke that all is not well between the two. It all started with Rohman sharing cryptic messages on his social media account. His post led the tongues wagging and soon the news of their probable break-up began floating around.

In one of his stories on Instagram, Rohman wrote - ''HEY YOU. Yes I am talking to you!! What’s bothering you??". In another story, he wrote, "So you feel you are doing too much in a relationship and your partner isn't reciprocating...". He further wrote in another story, "If someone doesn't treat you right & you are still with them, its your fault!" Soon after this, stories about Sushmita and Rohman’s relation hitting the choppy waters became the talk of the town.

While rumours were at its peak, Rohman has cleared it all by posting a brand new story on his Insta account. The story has the fashion model picking a perfect card from a greeting card section at a store. The one card he holds in his hand reads – ‘My heart has found its home with you’. He later pans the camera on Sushmita whose back is facing the cam with both her daughters seen alongside her. The story is followed with the screenshot of their breakup story reported by the press.