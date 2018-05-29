WHAT! Cars like Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini destroyed during Race 3 shoot?

For good or bad, Salman Khan’s Race 3 is making a lot of noise. After the trailer, the makers also released two new songs; the dance number Heeriye, and the one written by Salman himself, Selfish. Coming to the trailer, much like its predecessors, we see a lot of action there. And with action, we see a lot of luxury cars alongside Salman, getting driven and destroyed simultaneously. We have seen many cars being used and destroyed in all the instalments of Race franchise. Much like all other times, Race 3, too, will see the actors flaunting luxury cars in the movie.

Carry forward the trend of using high-end luxury cars, the film will reportedly see cars like Aston Martin, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini getting exterminated. Salman, at the trailer launch, expressed his sadness over the wide-range destruction of cars during the shoot. Also revealing the count, Anil Kapoor mentioned that a total of fifteen cars were destroyed. Reports further add that the makers shot the car sequences on the Formula 1 track.

Race 3 differs considerably from the previous installments, with an entirely different star cast and plotline. Race and Race 2 were known for their chartbuster tracks too, apart from the adrenaline rushing sequences and twisted suspense. Though the buzz is high for Race 3, it is falling short on those counts for now.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Film, the films feature an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The movie will hit the screens this Eid.