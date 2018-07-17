What does Katrina Kaif do for that envious bod? Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala reveals

Every time she shakes a leg, she flaunts those killer abs. Katrina Kaif definitely has a body to die for. But nice things don't come easy, you got to work hard! Her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala forever swears by Kat's dedication towards a fit and healthy body. One look at her, and we are ready to believe that!

The actress turned 35 recently. Albeit, she can easily give the younger ones a race for beauty and glamour. On the occasion, Yasmin revealed Kat's pattern of working out.

"Katrina is one of the most interesting people to work with because she expects a new workout every time she walks in to the gym. The workout should meet what her goals are, it should meet her fitness levels and it should meet strengthening the parts that are weak," she said, in a statement.

Both celebrities and fitness experts, these days, emphasise on building a strong core and mixing up different forms of workout. Kat is no exception.

"Katrina's exercises vary from day to day depending on her erratic shooting schedule. She prefers an intensive high mix of squats, lunges to push-ups and pilates, all of which make her fitter and stronger. Katrina's workout is designed with the purpose of increasing her strength and flexibility," she added.

You now have some clues as to how to get there. But remind you, it's hard work!