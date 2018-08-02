home/ entertainment/ bollywood
What happened when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Priyanka Chopra’s impending wedding at Vogue awards

First published: August 02, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Updated: August 02, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

When it's Shah Rukh Khan, asking questions that he doesn't want to answer could be a deal. Because diplomacy is definitely not the way for him! He knows how to dodge the bullet but won't let you go without answering it back. Context: This year's Vogue Beauty Awards.

It so happened that a reporter decided to question him about the ongoing marriage rumours (read as rumours of Priyanka Chopra's marriage) in Bollywood. If you're getting it, you are wise. Or else, you are otherwise. But SRK knew where was it going. He caught hold of it before she could finish, and was probably a little agitated too.

"Even I am getting married. I'll send you an invite. I will send you the card for the reception and also, do come for the mehendi," he smirked. Oops!

On this note, Priyanka is reportedly tying the knot with beau Nick Jonas super soon. She made a sudden exit from Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat and it was Ali Abbas Zafar's tweet that flagged the rumours about her engagement. In the 'Nick' of time, PeeCee informed Bharat's team and went back to New York.

Well, neither Priyanka nor Nick have acknowledged the reports of their engagement, but we are happy to be assuming!

