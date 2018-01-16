What happens when pagla superhero Akshay Kumar meets this pagli superwoman?

With the release of Padman just around the corner, Akshay Kumar is vigorously promoting the film at different levels be it felicitating new inventors or supporting the cause of GST free sanitary pads. But above all, the actor is making sure that the message of menstrual hygiene reaches as many people as possible.

In the film, Akshay plays the role of an inventor in Padman who creates a cheap alternative to costly sanitary napkins and is named ‘pagla superhero’. So, what happens when this pagla superhero meets a pagli superhero? When it comes to appeal his fans, Akshay knows just how to do so. Recently, he surprised one such fan of his who is a real superwoman, Mumbai’s first female auto driver- Chaya Mohite.

Chaya was made to believe that she has been called for an interview being one of the first female auto-drivers oblivious to the fact that Akshay was waiting for her. While she was having a chat with the anchor, Akshay Kumar jumped into her auto to surprise her.

Later, when asked about her experience Chaya said, “I was really happy. I had no idea that I will get to meet him. Had I known about it before I would have got my kids as well.”

Chaya drove him around in her auto and even dropped him at his place. During the ride Akshay told her about the film and even asked her as to why she chose this profession.

Chaya Mohite, who drives a salmon-coloured rickshaw, is one of Mumbai's first female auto drivers to make use of a government scheme aimed at empowering women. Mother of three, she is one of the 19 women who took up this job which is primarily dominated by the men. Not only this, but currently, she is teaching about 40 other women to ride while many more have expressed theirdesire to learn. Padman is set to release on January 25 and is directed by R.Balki. The film is being produced by Twinkle Khanna under the banner of Mrs Funnybones Movies.