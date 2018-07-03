What made Janhvi Kapoor delete all her Instagram posts before going public with her account?

Debutante Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor has a rich fan following of around 2 million on Instagram. However, nobody really knows that the newbie made her account public only recently.

Yes, her account was private for a long time and she made her account public just some months ago, when she started shooting for Dhadak. And now, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she has confessed that she had deleted all her posts on Instagram before making it public.

Said Janhvi, “As for my Instagram, I used to have a private profile and then I was told I need to open it up, so I deleted everything to start from the beginning.”

Her Instagram account boasts of 1.9 million followers to be precise and her posts are a good mixture of both personal and promotional pictures. Since a while now, she has been posting only about her debut vehicle Dhadak for obvious reasons, but prior to that, her posts included candid moments, family pictures and so on.

Speaking of her debut flick Dhadak, she will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter in the movie which is an official remake of the Marathi superhit flick Sairat. Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitaan and produced by Karan Johar is slated to release on July 20, 2018.