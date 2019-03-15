What makes birthday girl Alia Bhatt everybody’s favourite?

Alia Bhatt is the darling of the film industry at this moment. There is no one who dislikes her. Everyone is in awe of her talent and why wouldn't they, scripts turn gold when Alia Bhatt is onboard. Even the memes and trolls about her infamous IQ stopped long ago. This is a 26-year old who rules the box-office without plotting planning and manipulating her way to the top. Yes, everyone loves Alia Bhatt.

Mom Soni Razdan laughs proudly and says, “Well if that’s true then perhaps it’s because she’s down to earth.. shows up on time for a shoot, is not interested in being the first member of her fan club. She’s normal in a world where it’s really difficult to be normal. She is considerate, she’s basically a very kind thoughtful person. Has very little time to be thoughtful because her life is a roller coaster but manages to be, I think she’s just herself and that’s refreshing. She doesn’t pretend to be anything. She’s just herself. She’s not perfect. And that’s okay.”

The formidable Shabana Azmi, who did some of her finest work with Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt, thinks Alia is a natural-born. “Alia Bhatt amazes me. For one so young she has a rich emotional repertoire which she can tap into very easily. She has a mix of vulnerability and strength which is very attractive, Zoya said she was an absolute delight to work with in Gully Boy, she just gets it! I foresee a long and successful innings for her. But she must resist falling into the trap of believing in her own myth which the best actors inevitably do! Film is a collaborative medium and content is king. She must choose her scripts judiciously, rather than just her role. She is my absolute favourite and I wish her a very happy birthday.”

Everyone’s favourite also has a fan in trade pundit Komal Nahata who says, “Alia is everyone’s favourite because she is an exceptional actress, unbelievably natural and mind-blowingly effortless in her performances. Besides, she is an extremely cute-looking girl. How can she NOT be the audience’s favourite? I think, Alia was born to rule hearts.”

Taran Adarsh agrees with Nahata. “Alia is a superstar, no two opinions about it. As an actor, she has proved her prowess time and again. Not just in multi-starrers, but also in films like Raazi, which was primarily Alia's film. Additionally, the projects she chose, the directors she worked with and of course, the hits and super-hits have consolidated and cemented her status as the top actress today. Her signing SS Rajamouli's ambitious project RRR is another jewel in her crown. Most importantly, she's a fantastic person and that deserves brownie points.”

Veteran journalist Bharathi S Pradhan believes it’s Alia’s talent that counts. “Her absolutely delightful performances. Whether she's on a serious mission (Raazi) or raising a laugh with her possessiveness (Gully Boy), Alia Bhatt never lets you down. Intimidating talent with an endearing personality, that's an uncommon mix.”

Trade analyst Girish Johar feels Alia is the Female Amitabh Bachchan. “Let me start by wishing Alia a very happy birthday, loads of good health, much successs and happiness to her. Saying that Alia is an excellent actor, honestly to me is an understatement to the capabilities she has. She is not only mindblowing in her craft but the way she approaches to play a character is spellbinding. The best part is, she not only delivers but comes out with aplomb! She is just not a female lead actor but a STAR. Good box-office returns are taken as a GIVEN for her. Roles are written keeping her in mind. Now that's an achievement. To me personally, I think she is a female Amitabh Bachchan, with whom everyone wants to work with and cherish those memories.”

Adds trade analyst Amod Mehra, “Besides being a terrific versatile actress, she is cute, sincere and honest and all these qualities reflect in her personality.”

Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt has the last word when she says, “Why is Alia everybody’s favourite? Guess the world has finally developed good taste?”