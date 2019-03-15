image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

What makes birthday girl Alia Bhatt everybody’s favourite?

Bollywood

What makes birthday girl Alia Bhatt everybody’s favourite?

Subhash K JhaSubhash K Jha   March 15 2019, 8.22 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmenthappy birthday alia bhatt
nextPhotograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name in the film came from a furniture seller, reveals director Ritesh Batra

within