What Nepotism? Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar are back to being besties! We have proof!

The debate on nepotism ruled most of 2017. Almost all in Bollywood discussed it and social media was abuzz with it for months. The incident worsened at the IIFA Awards when Karan Johar along with Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan mocked actress Kangana Ranaut on stage for her comments on nepotism. It all began when Kangana appeared on Karan Johar’s show and slammed him for being “the flag bearer of nepotism.” But clearly that is now a thing of the past.

Kangana joined Karan Johar on the sets of India’s Next Superstar on Thursday and it looks like the two are back to being friends again. Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong. The Rangoon actress attended a shoot with the director for an episode that will air at a later date. This image gives fans a glimpse into their thawed relationship. It looks like the duo who had daggers drawn at each other are now back to being besties.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana who is set to appear as a judge on the show said "I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I'm being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me." She also added, citing the show’s tagline, “Na khandaan, na sifarish... Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar'.”

India’s Next Superstar may well be Karan Johar's way of showing atonement for the nepotism debate that rocked the Hindi film industry. Besides Kangana, actress Priyanka Chopra will also be seen as a special judge for the show.

Back in February 2017, Kangana had lashed out at Karan in his own show and accused him of casting only star kids in his films.​ This comes as a welcome change in Bollywood after the industry seemed to be heavily divided on the debate of nepotism.