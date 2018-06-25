What nepotism? Karisma Kapoor's career struggle despite being a star-kid

Stars kids are born with a silver spoon in their mouth and are at the receiving end of nepotism debate. Critics can’t help but list down their numerous privileges. But undoubtedly, they also have their own share of struggles. In fact, their struggle may well be more than an absolute newbie with zero connections because they are burdened with the constant comparison to their parents. One such example is Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor. The glamorous Kapoor daughter has had an interest journey to stardom and has even faced uphill climb in the industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan once narrated a story when her sister faced a tough phase.

On Simi Garewal’s show titled Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Bebo was asked why has Karisma always maintained that she has struggled a lot, despite having the tag of Raj Kapoor’s family behind her. The actress replied, “I think because there was never really anyone who supported her in this decision. My grandfather passed away. There was no one who really supported her and thought she would be able to make it. No one thought that a light-eyed Kapoor girl coming from such a family would ever be an actress. I think the only one who supported her and who inspired her to do it was my mother (Babita Kapoor). I have literally seen the two of them struggle from pillar to post.”

She further elaborated on Karisma’s struggle by adding, “I have seen my sister sit up for nights together with my mother and cry saying that the people are putting her down and she would never make it. And I would hide behind and watch because they would never want me to see the pain that they were going through. I’ve seen too much. As a child I’ve seen a lot with my mother, with my sister, I have lived their lives with them you know, I have gone through their traumas to date. I think I’ve seen my sister cry for nights together to go to sleep and she was struggling and that hurts me. Anything that hurts my loved ones hurts me.”

Having faced much stuggle alongside her mum and sister, Kareena now considers them to be her pillars of strength. The Jab We Met star also shared that her mother and sister’s struggle has made her strong and independent in life.