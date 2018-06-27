What! Rajkumar Hirani refuses to cast Ranbir Kapoor in his next film?

Ranbir Kapoor biopic Sanju is just two days away from its release. Right since its announcement, fans are constantly kept updated about every little detail of the film. Be it the multiple posters, or the revelations of the new star-casts, fans can’t stop buzzing about the same! And now, a recent video will put you in a state of shock. The video features a conversation between Ranbir and Hirani, and you can’t miss out on Hirani’s reply to whether he would cast the former in his second film.

We see the two getting candid about the film and other aspects, where Ranbir talks about how Rishi Kapoor was the only one in his family to appreciate Hirani’s decision to come up with the idea of getting Sanjay Dutt’s real life on screen. He also opened up on how he came to know about the very different Sanjay Dutt in the script of the film.

As we go on listening the two in the engaging discussion about the film, there comes the moment towards the end, where Ranbir tells Hirani that he hopes he would do a second film with him too, as he has always done two films with the actors he has worked with. He mentions Sanjay Dutt for Munnai Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Rahe Munna Bhai and Aamir Khan for 3 Idiots and PK. And quite shockingly, Hirani replies, “I don’t think i’ll do two films with you!”

So, what could be the reason behind the director not preferring to work with the Barfi star again? To end it on a funny note, this was just a mock video! LOL!