What rumoured boyfriend? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walk hand-in-hand

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Instagram official, but they haven’t confirmed what we suspect. But after all that has been going on recently, do we really need a confirmation? It’s apparent, isn’t it? PeeCee and Nick arrived together in India for a holiday. Priyanka’s mother met Nick the day they landed in Mumbai. Well if it isn’t already clear to you that PC and NJ are the latest love birds, then this picture will help you get some clarity.

Priyanka and Nick arrived together at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony on Thursday night. At the engagement party, the paparazzi went crazy seeing them together – again. This time with hands firmly entwined. Talk about making it serious!

Prior to the party, the duo had vacationed in Goa along with Priyanka’s family. The desi girl even put up an Instagram story of her brother and Nick, captioning it “My Favourite Men” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. Awww!

Before meeting Priyanka’s mum, Jonas had introduced Priyanka to much of his family when he took her to his cousin’s wedding in early June. A source speaking to PEOPLE said, “It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding. He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

Back in May, rumour mills speculated that Nick and Priyanka were a thing, though the American singer had been observed to have liked her Instagram updates for a long time. Priyanka and Nick were first spotted together at the Met Gala in 2017.

Well, after today, we can drop the word ‘rumoured’ when we refer to Priyanka and Nick being a couple. Because we now have all the evidence needed. Have your own engagement party already!