WHAT! Shashank Khaitan tells his guards to THROW Varun Dhawan OUT

Varun Dhawan belongs to that league of young Bollywood stars, who leave no stone unturned to have some fun on the sets. For them, their colleagues are their best buddies and their movie sets are home to all the pranks and drama. Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan’s is one such director-actor duo that’s way too familiar.

But something shocking yet funny happened on Thursday, when Shashank ordered his guards to throw Varun out! Before you jump the gun, let us tell you that it was all in jest. Varun took to his Instagram to share a story in which he intruded Shashank getting ready for a shoot. And Shashank’s reaction was one that was super hilarious.

Watch it here.

Shashank has directed Varun previously in two movies of the ‘Dulhania’ franchise, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. He will also direct Varun in the upcoming movie of Dharma Productions, ‘Rannbhoomi’, where Varun will be seen as a warrior.

Varun has his hands full right now as he is shooting for ‘Kalank’ which features an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Alia Bhatt. He has also been receiving critical acclaim for his last movie, Shoojit Sircar-directorial ‘October’.