What! The very dapper Anil Kapoor says Anand Ahuja is the most handsome man

Barely weeks after Race 3, Anil Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Fanney Khan, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. The recently turned father-in-law is currently neck-deep in the film’s promotions. The star has had a rather busy personal life too, with his elder daughter Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to Anand Ahuja. This is the first time, since the wedding, that Anil’s has had a rendezvous with the media. So it was only natural then that he was quizzed about damad dearest.

“I think Anand is the most handsome man,” says Anil Kapoor, who’s very dapper looking himself. While we couldn’t agree more, we must say that Anil is one of Bollywood’s most handsome men in their 60s. Easily giving the younger lot a run for their money.

I mean c’mon, have you seen him in a suit.

Or even jeans and a hoodie for that matter.

Well you get the point.

The actor was all praises for his son-in-law fashion sense too. “What I like about him is that he is very understated. He doesn’t put any effort to look like he is.”

What is also understated is Anil Kapoor’s look in Fanney Khan. Anil revealed the his outfits for the film were sourced from Chor Bazaar, Mumbai’s largest flea market. You don’t want to miss the star’s performance in this one when it hits the theatres on August 3, 2018.