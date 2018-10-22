What were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas up to at a chapel in Vegas?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love-story serves to be the perfect fairy-tale. They fell in love after a few months of knowing each other and are all set for a year-end wedding. The couple is in the best phase of their life currently, and spare no chances of spending time with each other. Since the past few days, Peecee has been in Las Vegas for a brand endorsement.

Her beau joined her to attend a charity event and by the looks of the picture, it seems like Priyanka fulfilled one of her wedding wishes. The picture is taken outside the Little Vegas Wedding Chapel.

In the picture, we see Priyanka dressed in an orange dress whereas Nick is looking his dapper best in a crisp black suit. They are accompanied by their friends Emmet Hughes and Ashley Benson. The photo has gone viral and makes us believe that the actress wedding wish has come true.

In an interview in 2011, she had revealed that she would like to get married six times and one of those had to be at a church in Las Vegas in a short black dress with the priest dressed as Elvis. The other ceremonies included getting married at her grandfather’s house in Ambala, underwater at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, an intimate affair at a church in Switzerland and also a nikah.

Speaking of her wedding reports, the couple will be getting married in Jodhpur and it will be a three-day wedding function.