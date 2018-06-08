What's better than Fawad Khan? Fawad Khan reciting this soulful poem

There is Fawad Khan, and then there is Fawad Khan. There is not a day when we do not miss seeing that infectious smile on our screens, or think of the prospect of a promising career falling prey to political conflicts. That being said, the Pakistani heartthrob is simply gorgeous, not just in terms of looks, but in gait, attitude, and that oh-so-luscious voice. And that voice is what we are drooling over, once again.

Fawad has lent his voice for a promotional video of his wife’s brand SF Khan Bridals. As the bride coyly sashays through, his voice washes over you like velvet. If that is not enough, the Shayari is going to make your soul melt with its awesomeness. Many words, take a look at that video now. Plug in those earphones, close your eyes and give yourself to the sensations that Fawad’s voice creates with the poetry.

Suna hai uske labon se gulab jalte hain,

So hum bahaar pe ilzaam dhar ke dekhte hain…

With this, we reminisce his brief stint as the Disney prince in Khoobsurat, as the revolutionary Rahul in Kapoor & Sons, and the anguished Ali in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. We miss him, and we wish he comes back to Bollywood if that’s ever possible.