What's cooking? Farhan Akhtar sends out kisses to rumoured lady-love Shibani Dandekar!

Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar’s love stories have never been hidden from us. Just after his divorce with Adhuna Bhabani, the actor’s rumoured link-up with Shraddha Kapoor was the talk of the town. And soon after the news of their break up, the actor is now said to be dating singer-actress-TV host Shibani Dandekar. What adds fuel to the fire is Farhan’s latest Instagram story.

In his story, he posted a picture of Shibani enjoying a dessert while wishing her happy birthday. And what hogged all the attention were his kiss emojis which he posted below his caption. Of course, friends send the same emojis to each other too, but given the dating rumours, the same emojis now have a different meaning.

The two, who have reportedly been together for a while now, have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. They were however, spotted making several public appearances together. Reports have that the duo met three years ago on the sets of a reality show.

Farhan, who is currently touring Canada as part of his SelfTour2018, has been frequently treating fans with videos and pictures from the tour.

The actor currently has Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink as his next. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. He is also co-producing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Gully Boy, which is slated to be out in 2019.