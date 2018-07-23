What's cooking? Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor pay a joint visit to Karan Johar

Call it bizarre, but gossip mills have been munching on Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's alleged love saga for very long. Since Arjun's early days in Bollywood, it has been rumoured that something is cooking between the two. But nobody could confirm it! Though Malaika has on and off termed Arjun to be a 'good friend', the gossip does not seem to die down. In fact, some have gone on to say that Arjun was the reason behind Malaika and Arbaaz Khan's split.

Meanwhile, we recently spotted these two paying a visit to Karan Johar. They made separate entries and were clicked in their casual avatars.

Apart from these two, Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor too were spotted outside Karan Johar's residence.

Karisma, Malaika, Karan, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and others have been the best of the pals. They have their gang that believes in work hard and party harder funda and looks like Arjun is a new entrant to the same.

We wonder what this meeting was for. Was it just some catch-up time for friends, or something more?