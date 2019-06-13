Rushabh Dhruv June 13 2019, 4.49 pm June 13 2019, 4.49 pm

Mouni Roy never disappoints her fans on social media, but what fans might not know is that the girl may be secretly taken. Right from being a slithering snake, we mean Naagin on the small screen to grabbing a role alongside superstar Akshay Kumar in Gold, the actress is surely making waves in showbiz. Not just one film, Mouni even has one of the biggest films of 2020, Brahmastra in her kitty. However, whispers are being heard in tinsel town that she is dating Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Now adding fuel to the fire is Mouni's latest Instagram post. The girl took to her social media account and shared a cosy image with Ayan Mukerji. That's not it, as the caption of her image is making us wonder, is something really cooking between the two? Elaborating on the post, we see Mouni in a saree cuddling Ayan while he looks straight into the camera amid clicking a selfie. The Naagin actress has called Ayan her favourite. The picture is from Banaras where team Brahmastra is currently shooting for the film.

Have a look at Mouni Roy's post below:

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, when Mouni was quizzed about her relationship status, she had replied that she is absolutely single and was focussing on work. "I am completely, absolutely single and the way they say it, in love with my work now. There is no time for anything else. And I am completely enjoying the phase... once there is someone in my life, everyone will get to know about it," the actress said.