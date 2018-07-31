What’s going on desi girl? Priyanka Chopra dumps 'Bharat' only to then sign Hollywood's Cowboy Ninja Viking

Priyanka Chopra has been in news for mostly all the wrong reasons. From leaving Bharat to being called unprofessional to exiting the movie because of her engagement, the actress has surely made some headlines but has clearly left her fans confused. Priyanka has always been one of the most professional actresses, so her decision to leave Bharat because of her engagement surely didn’t impress us much. However, now here’s one more interesting news about the actress that we have come across.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been roped in to star in Universal's Cowboy Ninja Viking. She will be seen opposite Chris Pratt in the movie. Chris will be seen playing the role of a formidable agent with the fighting skills and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking. The movie will be directed by Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones) and the screenplay is written by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.

We wonder if one of the reasons Priyanka decided to exit Bharat is Cowboy Ninja Viking. It surely makes us think that whether PeeCee opted to star in Hollywood film instead of a Bollywood film.

Ek sundar aur shusheel ladki jiska Naam hai Katrina Kaif .... Swagat hai aapka #Bharat ki zindagi mein ... pic.twitter.com/XDVyiNCPBI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 30, 2018

Well, now Katrina Kaif has replaced Priyanka in Bharat. Though it is said that Salman is not upset with PeeCee, director Ali Abbas Zafar’s statements are surely taking digs at the Bajirao Mastani actress. While confirming that Katrina is a part of the film, Ali had told Mumbai Mirror, “I am extremely excited to work with Katrina and Salman again. We have had exciting collaborations in the past. Katrina got on board in the ‘Nick’ of time for this project.”

By the way, the makers of Cowboy Ninja Viking are looking at releasing their film on June 28, 2019, and Bharat will release in the first week of June in 2019.