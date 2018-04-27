What's Ranbir Kapoor doing at the old Dharma office?

After the super success of the Sanju teaser launch, Ranbir Kapoor is back to work. He was photographed by our cameraperson outside Dharma Productions' old office at Khar, Mumbai with his trusted aid Sandeep on Thursday afternoon. Kapoor was in work mode sporting a Mumbai FC (The ISL club he owns) cap and a file that appears to be a bound script.

It looks like Ayan Mukherjee is using the property for readings and prep for his superhero film Brahmastra that recently completed its first schedule in Bulgaria. The cast and crew returned to Mumbai two weeks ago with Kapoor first making an appearance at a charity football match in Singapore.

Ranbir followed it up with the most awaited Sanju teaser launch. A teaser that has already garnered close to 32 million views after it was dropped on the internet on the afternoon of April 24.

Now though Ranbir is back in superhero mode as he preps further to get his role in Brahmastra right. The film also stars the likes of Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.