When a little Saif Ali Khan saved his uncle Shashi Kapoor

December 4 2017 marked the tragic demise of the veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor. In a career spanning nearly six decades, Shashi Kapoor has given the Indian cinema some of the most beautiful, heart-tugging dramas. Tributes poured in upon his demise, not just from within the country, but from those too who were beyond the boundaries. And one such tribute was from his co-star of many movies, Sharmila Tagore. But she went on share a very interesting incident that she remembered, and it included her son Saif Ali Khan too.

The incident dates back to 1974, when Shashi and Sharmila were shooting for their film Paap Aur Punya. Little Saif accompanied his mom to the shoot. And while Shashi was shooting for a scene which involved a fight with the villain, Saif adorably jumped to his rescue! Yes, and what Saif did to save his favourite uncle Shashi from the villain’s attack will just melt your heart.

Sharmila, while recalling the particular incident in an interview, said, “I remember we were shooting Paap Aur Punya in Rajasthan. Shashi’s children and my son Saif were all there. Saif, who was very small, became very fond of his Shashi uncle. In a sequence where Shashi was being hung by a noose by the villain, Saif, unknown to the camera and crew, toddled up to the villain and bit him for hurting his favourite Shashi uncle.”

So Little Saif got into his defensive mode when he couldn’t bear anyone harming his favourite uncle. Could anything be cuter?