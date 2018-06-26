When Aamir Khan gulped down alcohol to fit into his character

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan has created new records with his films over the decades he’s been in the industry. The actor has always been in the limelight for the remarkable films he has delivered. He is known to be meticulous in his choice of films and can go to any extent to deliver a performance that’s relatable to all. When we talk about his versatility, it won’t be fair if we do not count Raja Hindustani as one of the best performance delivered by him. But did you know that the actor ended up gulping down a bottle of vodka just to get into his character in the film? And what’s noteworthy is that he was a teetotaller till then!

The 3 Idiots star surprised everyone on Karan Thapar’s show Face to Face when recalled the particular instance from the film’s shoot. While the 53-year-old was sharing a few anecdotes about his life in the show, he was asked about the drunk scene in his film Raja Hindustani. To which, the actor replied, “Well, what I did for that simply was… since I’m a teetotaller and until then I had never drunk, I decided to do that scene, you know, under the influence of alcohol. Well, I ended up drinking a bottle of vodka (giggles). I wasn’t acting well. I told my director, I said, ‘look I’m not confident of playing this scene and I don’t know what it’s like to be drunk and I’m quite sure I’ll mess it up. So let me actually consume alcohol, so that the physicality is taken care of, you know, the way my eyes move, the way the body language happens, a bit of a speech and I have to be with the emotion, and I have to know my lines. But I’ll get this external help which I can use. So that is why I did that.”

So the intense scene where Aamir gets drunk and bursts out emotionally at Karisma Kapoor, actually had him drunk! Undoubtedly, the actor deserves the prestigious Filmfare Award which he won for Best Actor for his performance in Raja Hindustani.